‘Incident’ between Cherokee County inmate, deputy spurs Texas Rangers investigation

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating after an incident involving an inmate and a patrol deputy took place at the Cherokee County Jail.

Dickson said he reviewed the incident and contacted the Texas Rangers for an investigation. The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the Rangers’ investigation.

With any criminal investigation internal to the sheriff’s office, the Texas Rangers are brought in so that an impartial and transparent investigation can be conducted.

Dickson said no further information can be released at this time, pending the Texas Rangers’ investigation.

