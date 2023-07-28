Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Migrants seen wading past buoy barrier in the Rio Grande

Migrants seen wading past buoy barrier in the Rio Grande(NBC)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT
Eagle Pass, TX. (KGNS) - New drone video shows migrants wading past the floating barrier installed by the State of Texas in the Rio Grande to curb migration into the U.S.

The video shot on Thursday shows migrants wading around the buoys and then climbing through concertina wire installed along the riverbank.

The floating fence is part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star to deter illegal border crossings.

The U.S. Justice Department announced that it is suing Texas over the 1,000-foot-long barrier, claiming it violates federal law.

