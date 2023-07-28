More triple digit heat on the menu with no rain relief in sight for deep east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The infamous heat dome will continue to keep us hot and dry through this last weekend of July and will look to hold its grip over the deep south through all of next week as well.

This will lead to our daytime highs climbing above the century mark each day for the foreseeable future. In fact, by this weekend and early next week, our highs will be in that 103-105-degree range, which will make it some of the hottest temperatures we have felt to this point all summer long.

It should be noted that our forecast highs should not threaten the daily record highs, but it will still be plenty hot.

The drier air and lower humidity does offer some minor relief, especially in the early evening hours. This is the main reason why no heat advisory products in place, despite the hotter temperatures.

With a slight uptick in humidity levels, though, our heat index values, or feels like temperatures, will likely soar back into that 105-110-degree range in the next few days, which means the re-issuance of heat advisories will likely come down by next week.

Unfortunately, our prospects for rain look bleak going into the near future. This will lead to worsening drought conditions as our soil moisture content becomes more depleted with each passing day and week that we do not receive beneficial and timely rainfall.

