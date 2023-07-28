East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting off warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning. Expect another day a lot like the last couple of days. Mostly sunny skies will continue through the afternoon with temperatures reaching the triple digits once again. Triple digits continue into the weekend with a slight warming trend. As high pressure sits right on top of us early next week, temperatures could be as warm as 103 degrees to start the month of August. The heat wave doesn’t look to break any time soon, so make some indoor plans, especially in the heat of the afternoon.

