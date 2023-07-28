Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting off warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning.  Expect another day a lot like the last couple of days.  Mostly sunny skies will continue through the afternoon with temperatures reaching the triple digits once again.  Triple digits continue into the weekend with a slight warming trend.  As high pressure sits right on top of us early next week, temperatures could be as warm as 103 degrees to start the month of August.  The heat wave doesn’t look to break any time soon, so make some indoor plans, especially in the heat of the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

big cat sighting
Possible ‘big cat’ spotted along busy East Texas road
T.J. Turner Training Center ribbon cutting.
Community dedicates T.J. Turner Training Center at Lufkin High School
SFA leaders approve transfer of management to UT Board of Regents
SFA leaders approve transfer of management to UT Board of Regents
Lance Phillips' June 30 booking mugshot.
Smith County commissioner’s son at large after running out of Winona courtroom
Kacy Mitchell is a fifth generation rancher at her family operated business, Coulter Cattle...
Farmers, ranchers could get new protection against government regulations with Right to Farm Act

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 7-28-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 7-28-23
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
More triple digit heat will be on full display as the heat dome keeps flexing over east Texas
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast