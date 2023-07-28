Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

At Palestine, it’s all about the finish

Garcia said the team’s goal is to accomplish something that Palestine last did in 1964.
By Kyle Owens
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Palestine Wildcats say their focus this year is to finish strong every game.

“Last year we had a hard time finishing the games and we’re working on finishing from the first quarter to the fourth quarter,” Jordan Walker said.

Walker joined Julian Garcia and Hudson Dear at the CHRISTUS Health Annual Media Day.

Garcia said the team’s goal is to accomplish something that Palestine last did in 1964.

“State champs is always the goal,” Garcia said.

Palestine made the playoffs in 2022, losing to Lumberton in the opening round.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

big cat sighting
Possible ‘big cat’ spotted along busy East Texas road
Lance Phillips' June 30 booking mugshot.
Smith County commissioner’s son at large after running out of Winona courtroom
T.J. Turner Training Center ribbon cutting.
Community dedicates T.J. Turner Training Center at Lufkin High School
SFA leaders approve transfer of management to UT Board of Regents
SFA leaders approve transfer of management to UT Board of Regents
The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri.
Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother

Latest News

At Palestine, it’s all about the finish
At Palestine, it’s all about the finish
Grace Community Cougars
Grace Cougars drawing the line on defense
Grace Community Cougars
Grace Cougars drawing the line on defense
Mineola football
Mineola replacing talent with talent for 2023