Polk County man accused in Jan. 6 riot involvement found guilty
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRE) - A Polk County man charged with allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots has been found guilty.
Daniel Page Adams, 44, of Goodrich, faced with federal charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, assaulting certain officers, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, impeding passage through the capitol grounds and demonstrating in a Capitol building.
He was found guilty on seven total charges with a combined maximum sentence of 36 years in federal prison.
Adams’ sentencing is set for late November.
