Texas A&M Forest Service provide tips on how to prevent brush fires

The most common cause of wildfires during summer is debris burning and equipment use, Texas A&M...
The most common cause of wildfires during summer is debris burning and equipment use, Texas A&M Forest Service says.
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas A&M Forest Service provides tips on how to prevent brush fires as conditions continue to increase wildfire danger.

Areas currently at risk of wildfires are North, Central and South Texas, the southern region of East Texas, areas in the Rolling Plains near Wichita Falls and Abilene and areas in the Hill Country near San Angelo, Fredericksburg and San Antonio.

During periods when wildfire risks are high the Texas A&M Forest Service suggest:

  • Always check for burn bans and other outdoor burning restrictions.
  • Avoid driving or parking on dry grass as heat from a car can ignite the grass.
  • Never leave a cooking fire or campfire unattended and make sure the fire is completely out by drowning it.
  • When pulling a trailer, make sure chains are not dragging on the road as they can create sparks.
  • If suspicious behavior is noticed or arson is suspected, call local authorities.
  • If a wildfire is spotted, contact local authorities immediately.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service, nine out of 10 wildfires are human-caused and preventable.

The most common cause of wildfires during summer is debris burning and equipment use, Texas A&M Forest Service says.

“Every year, Texans eagerly await the summer months when they can enjoy their favorite outdoor activities like camping, boating or grilling,” Texas A&M Forest Service Prevention Program Coordinator Karen Stafford said. “Unfortunately, these activities can also spark an unintended wildfire. It is important that everyone consider their surroundings and remember that simple preventative measures can keep a wildfire from igniting.”

