Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Bank robber arrested by Ohio police while exiting through ceiling shaft

While checking the building, officers could hear noises coming from inside the roof area over the drive-thru. Credit: Huron Police Department / BODY CAMS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX

HURON, Ohio- Around 0212 hours, our agency received an alarm from the VacationLand Federal Credit Union located at 2402 University Drive East in Huron.

Huron police officers responded and checked the building. While checking the building, officers could hear noises coming from inside the roof area over the drive-thru. They also observed a blue recycling trash can positioned in the middle of a drive-thru lane which was directly under a roof access door.

A short time later, the access door opened and someone dropped a black backpack containing several construction tools to the ground. A subject then appeared from the roof access door and he was taken into custody. He was later identified as Tristan J. Heidl, age 27, of Huron, Ohio. He was charged with breaking & entering (F5), possession of criminal tools (F5), and safecracking (F4).

Mr. Heidl is incarcerated in the Erie County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

big cat sighting
Possible ‘big cat’ spotted along busy East Texas road
Lance Phillips' June 30 booking mugshot.
Smith County commissioner’s son at large after running out of Winona courtroom
T.J. Turner Training Center ribbon cutting.
Community dedicates T.J. Turner Training Center at Lufkin High School
SFA leaders approve transfer of management to UT Board of Regents
SFA leaders approve transfer of management to UT Board of Regents
The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri.
Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother

Latest News

Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing,...
Teen says she ‘just prayed’ while saving girl in Michigan school shooting
Jessica Nunez, the mother of a girl who went missing days before her 15th birthday in 2019,...
An Arizona mom never stopped looking for her daughter. She appeared 4 years later in Montana.
FILE - The seal of the Department of Defense is seen on the podium at the Pentagon, Sept. 27,...
Biden signs an executive order changing the military code of justice for sexual assault victims
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in...
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye
Police in Bexar County, Texas, said a teenager is recovering from serious injuries after he was...
Teen mauled by pit bulls at home