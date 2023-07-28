Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

‘You think the worst at times and we’re hoping for the best:’ Community holds prayer vigil for missing Amarillo Teen

Prayer vigil for Kiera Triplett
Prayer vigil for Kiera Triplett(kfda)
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tonight the Amarillo community came together for a prayer vigil for 17-year-old Kiera Triplett, who was last seen almost 2 weeks ago.

Her parents say it was a regular Friday night after vacation bible school at Grace Church. At around 10:15 p.m. that evening, Kiera said goodnight to her parents, handed them her phone, and went to sleep.

According to the Tripletts around 5 am, she hopped the back fence the next morning, headed south on Redwood Street, and hasn’t been seen since.

Her parents say she didn’t bring anything with her.

“Let us know you’re okay that’s the main thing, we don’t know what’s happened to you and we think of the worst sometimes,” says Larry Triplett, Kiera’s father.

“We love you very much and it’s hard living without you it really is especially not knowing if you are okay so just come home,” said Kim Triplett, Kiera’s Mother.

Since July 14th, Kiera’s family and friends have not heard from her. Amarillo police say she is considered a missing person and at this time they have no leads.

“You think the worst at times and we’re hoping for the best. You know that’s what’s so bad about this is you don’t know,” says Larry Triplett.

Kiera was last seen on Redwood Street, caught on tape by a neighbor’s security camera. Her friends and family have no idea why she left.

“We really had no indications that she was going to leave because she was happy. We had just got back from South Padre Island, we did vacation bible school, she helped. It didn’t appear to us that she was unhappy. She was just a typical teenager,” explains Kim Triplett.

“I was looking at the phone and I noticed that it was messed up you know, later we found out it was factory reset,” says Larry Triplett.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Bernard
$300K fountain pen theft lands former housecleaner in Angelina County jail
High-speed chase in Lufkin
Zavalla man arrested following high-speed chase with Lufkin police
Daniel Page Adams, center, is seen in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Adams was arrested for...
Polk County man accused in Jan. 6 riot involvement found guilty
Back-to-school dates for East Texas school districts
Gas prices rise as peak of vacation travel, summer heat hit East Texas

Latest News

The sheriff said the man has two felonies for sexual assault, and that he was registered in...
Deputy in hospital after standoff with alleged sex offender in Trinity County
Williams was taken into custody at about 1 a.m., after allegedly hitting a deputy with a hammer.
Deputy in hospital after standoff with alleged sex offender in Trinity County
The sheriff said the man has two felonies for sexual assault, and that he was registered in...
Trinity County sheriff gives update on standoff with alleged sex offender
KTRE Pecan caterpillar invasion
Walnut caterpillar having strong summer
Trane Technologies in Tyler is working to close the national gender gap when it comes to the...
Tyler ISD girls visit Trane Technologies to learn about careers in STEM