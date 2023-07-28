Zavalla man arrested following high-speed chase with Lufkin police

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Zavalla man is accused of leading local police on a high-speed chase through Lufkin.

Ross Stormer, 38, of Zavalla, was arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase late Wednesday night. According to police, an officer witnessed a driver, later identified as Stormer, run a stop sign and fail to use a turn signal, before taking off from Lotus Lane onto Hill Street in a white Ford Explorer around 10:30 p.m. The officer reported that Stormer was traveling at such a high rate of speed that all four of his tires left the road as he drove over a train track. Stormer allegedly went on to run red lights along Frank Avenue and the major intersection at Frank Avenue and Loop 287 with the officer following behind him with their overhead lights activated.

Additional units caught up to Stormer on state Highway 94 west. Stormer then turned around and headed inbound, returning to Frank Avenue inside the loop.

Police said the pursuit went from Gaslight Boulevard to Pershing Street to Bynum Street to Ellis Avenue to South Franklin Street and back onto Frank Avenue.

An officer performed a maneuver on Stormer’s vehicle to prevent Stormer from again running the red light at the approaching major intersection. Stormer’s SUV spun, but he recovered and entered the Brookshire Brothers parking lot. That is where the pursuit ended when he was met with additional units and taken into custody without further incident. Officers said speeds during the pursuit reached more than 90mph.

Stormer was said to have told officers he was driving recklessly due to being angry over a domestic situation. He did not have warrants but told officers he is on parole. Stormer was also allegedly in possession of a misdemeanor amount of marijuana at the time of his arrest.

Stormer is charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of marijuana. As of Thursday afternoon, he remained in the Angelina County Jail on a collective $20,000 bond.

