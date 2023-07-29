Cowboys Camp: Parsons the heart and soul of defense

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - Forcing turnovers were part of the Cowboys defensive identity last year, leading the league 33 turnovers, 16 of them interceptions.

And while there’s the talking point of Dak Prescott’s picks here in training camp, you have to give the defensive identity last year, leading the league 33 turnovers, 15 of them interceptions.

“It all starts with the football, you know anytime we get out they want to showcase that not only just interceptions, force, fumbles, or whatever to create a turnover; we want to lead that way,” said safety Malik Hooker.

“We led it the last two years since I’ve been here all of us just preaching ball, ball, ball. We watch, every week we’re watching turnovers ... we watched turnovers in the room. How the ball comes out, we watch every turnover an opponent had,” said linebacker Micah Parsons.

Parsons is the heart and soul of the Cowboys defense. He says the defense can be elite.

“The best defenses are usually very good tacklers and guys who have a really good ball hawking awareness,” said defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Cowboys will have to use their depth to replace safety Donovan Wilson, an expected starter at safety, and is expected to miss the Giants opener. Also injured: Israel Mukamu.

“As you seen yesterday, we lost two major pieces. Obviously Dono, Izzy. And you know those guys Juaryeh and Bird, they stepped in tremendously.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.