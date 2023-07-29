Cowboys Camp: Ultimate leader, warrior admits weakness in his game

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has grown-up real fast in the NFL. He’s only entering his third year. He was the rookie defensive player of the year and took second in the defensive player of the year. He wants to be great and knows what it takes.

﻿“I’m just tired of like being second or tired of coming up short. What can I do every day to put myself in the best position to say like, you know, I can live with that?” Parsons said.

On the field, he is the ultimate leader and warrior. The Penn State All-American doesn’t mind telling his teammates what has to be done.

‘I think he really had a rock solid plan you know going into the off-season I want to do this, I want to go to this place to train. I want to visit with his player, and so, like most things are, you set out something you put a plan behind it, it usually comes through better,” Dan Quinn, defensive coordinator said.

“You know, a big part of having elite playmakers is It’s the same conversation we have all the time in here about Micah. If you line up an elite player and a playmaker, in the same spot all the time it’s, it’s easier for the opposition to to try to take him away,” said Coach Mike McCarthy.

He does admit that he has a weaknesses in his game, and when asked what they were from the media corps, he responded.

“I can’t tell you that, Clarence! That’s for me as someone else to know, you know, they got to learn that. They got a deep dive into me and study my game.”

