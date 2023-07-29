Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Cowboys Camp: Ultimate leader, warrior admits weakness in his game

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has grown-up real fast in the NFL. He’s only entering his third year.
Cowboys Camp: Ultimate leader, warrior admits weakness in his game
By Michael Coleman
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has grown-up real fast in the NFL. He’s only entering his third year. He was the rookie defensive player of the year and took second in the defensive player of the year. He wants to be great and knows what it takes.

﻿“I’m just tired of like being second or tired of coming up short. What can I do every day to put myself in the best position to say like, you know, I can live with that?” Parsons said.

On the field, he is the ultimate leader and warrior. The Penn State All-American doesn’t mind telling his teammates what has to be done.

‘I think he really had a rock solid plan you know going into the off-season I want to do this, I want to go to this place to train. I want to visit with his player, and so, like most things are, you set out something you put a plan behind it, it usually comes through better,” Dan Quinn, defensive coordinator said.

“You know, a big part of having elite playmakers is It’s the same conversation we have all the time in here about Micah. If you line up an elite player and a playmaker, in the same spot all the time it’s, it’s easier for the opposition to to try to take him away,” said Coach Mike McCarthy.

He does admit that he has a weaknesses in his game, and when asked what they were from the media corps, he responded.

“I can’t tell you that, Clarence! That’s for me as someone else to know, you know, they got to learn that. They got a deep dive into me and study my game.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

big cat sighting
Possible ‘big cat’ spotted along busy East Texas road
Daniel Bernard
$300K fountain pen theft lands former housecleaner in Angelina County jail
High-speed chase in Lufkin
Zavalla man arrested following high-speed chase with Lufkin police
Lance Phillips' June 30 booking mugshot.
Smith County commissioner’s son at large after running out of Winona courtroom
SFA leaders approve transfer of management to UT Board of Regents
SFA leaders approve transfer of management to UT Board of Regents

Latest News

Cowboys Camp: Parsons the heart and soul of defense
Cowboys Camp: Parsons the heart and soul of defense
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has grown-up real fast in the NFL. He’s only entering his...
Cowboys Camp: Ultimate leader, warrior admits weakness in his game
Cowboys Camp: Parsons the heart and soul of defense
Cowboys Camp: Parsons the heart and soul of defense
Cowboys Camp: Dak Prescott confident under scrutiny
Cowboys Camp: Prescott confident under scrutiny