Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Deputy in hospital after standoff with alleged sex offender in Trinity County

The sheriff said the man has two felonies for sexual assault, and that he was registered in Polk County but had been living in Trinity County since April.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A wanted man barricaded himself inside an RV on Kickapoo Road when deputies attempted to serve a felony warrant at about 9 p.m. Friday.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said the man has two felonies for sexual assault, and that he was registered in Polk County but had been living in Trinity County since April, missing about five registration deadlines.

Deputies came to serve a warrant when they were notified of his presence in Trinity County. The man was identified as Keith “KD” Williams.

Wallace said once deputies began communicating with Williams, he started throwing items out the door and saying he didn’t want to return to prison.

Williams was taken into custody at about 1 a.m., after allegedly hitting a deputy with a hammer. Wallace said the deputies used multiple canisters of CS and pepper spray, but even without a mask Williams refused to come out. Williams was tased and restrained by six deputies before authorities were able to get cuffs on him, Wallace said.

The suspect was sent to a hospital to be checked for injuries, along with the deputy who was hit with a hammer, Wallace said.

Williams was taken into custody at about 1 a.m., after allegedly hitting a deputy with a hammer.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Bernard
$300K fountain pen theft lands former housecleaner in Angelina County jail
High-speed chase in Lufkin
Zavalla man arrested following high-speed chase with Lufkin police
Daniel Page Adams, center, is seen in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Adams was arrested for...
Polk County man accused in Jan. 6 riot involvement found guilty
Back-to-school dates for East Texas school districts
Gas prices rise as peak of vacation travel, summer heat hit East Texas

Latest News

Williams was taken into custody at about 1 a.m., after allegedly hitting a deputy with a hammer.
Deputy in hospital after standoff with alleged sex offender in Trinity County
The sheriff said the man has two felonies for sexual assault, and that he was registered in...
Trinity County sheriff gives update on standoff with alleged sex offender
KTRE Pecan caterpillar invasion
Walnut caterpillar having strong summer
Trane Technologies in Tyler is working to close the national gender gap when it comes to the...
Tyler ISD girls visit Trane Technologies to learn about careers in STEM