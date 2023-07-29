Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mostly sunny/clear this evening. Temps cooling into the 80s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies will turn mostly clear this evening. High temperatures were in the upper 90s and 100s today, we’ll cool into the 80s for the evening. We’ll eventually drop into the 70s overnight with clear skies. You can expect another hot and mostly sunny day tomorrow; a Heat Advisory has been issued for most of the area. Still no rain in the forecast for the next five to seven days, though some models are trying to show a chance for rain next weekend. I remain skeptical but it is at least something to watch and hope to see come to fruition. Highs will continue to be in the upper 90s and 100s for the foreseeable future, with morning lows in the 70s. Please be safe out in the heat and remember burn bans are in effect for many. We have a regularly updated map of burn bans at the bottom of our kltv.com/weather website, and on the KLTV and KTRE weather apps. Have a great evening.

