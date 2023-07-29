Flower Mound pitcher, Cy Woods 3B share top honors on Texas 6A all-state baseball team

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Flower Mound pitcher Jacob Gholston and Cypress Woods third baseman Ethan Farris share player of the year honors on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A all-state baseball team.

Gholston was 12-2 with a 0.96 ERA. The 6-foot-6 senior right-hander struck out 111 in 87 innings in leading the Jaguars to the state title. An Oklahoma signee, Gholston was taken in the 17th round of Major League Baseball's amateur draft by Milwaukee.

Farris batted .477 with 11 doubles, 10 homers and 47 runs batted in. He was also taken in the 17th round by Detroit, but said on social media this week he will enroll at Texas State.

CLASS 6A

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers — Mason Green, Cypress Woods, sr.; Jacob Gholston, Flower Mound, sr.; (tie) Travis Sykora, Round Rock, sr.; Nico Partida, Pearland, soph.

Relief pitcher — Logan Sosolik, Katy Cinco Ranch, sr.

Catcher — J.J. Kennett, Ridge Point, sr.

First baseman — Caden Ferraro, Pearland, sr.

Second baseman — (tie) Ashton Beaird, San Antonio Reagan, sr.; Caden Wellmann, Kingwood, jr.

Shortstop — (tie) Micah Kendrick, Rockwall, sr.; Ryne Farber, San Antonio Johnson, sr.

Third baseman — Ethan Farris, Cypress Woods, sr.

Outfielders — Sam Erickson, Flower Mound, jr.; Kendall George, Atascocita, sr.; Landon Cochran, North Forney, jr.

Designated hitter — Adrian Rodriguez, Flower Mound, jr.

Player of the year — (tie) Farris, Cypress Woods; Gholston, Flower Mound

Coach of the year — Danny Wallace, Flower Mound

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers — Ty Zahradnik, Keller, sr.; Jeremiah Arnett, Waco Midway, sr.; Kannon Kemp, Weatherford, sr.

Relief pitcher — Joe Sockwell, Austin Westlake, sr.

Catcher — (tie) Luke Billings, Prosper, soph.; Mac Rose, Rockwall, sr.

First baseman — Zachary Tuxhorn, Clear Lake, soph.

Second baseman — Nick Barber, Dallas Jesuit, sr.

Shortstop — (tie) Jason Flores, Naaman Forest, jr.; Theo Gillen, Austin Westlake, jr.

Third baseman — (tie) Omar Juarez, Weatherford, sr.; Josh Glaser, Flower Mound, jr.

Outfielders — Braylon Payne, Sugar Land Elkins, jr.; Robert Deal, El Paso Pebble Hills, sr.; (tie) Landon Hutcheson, Frenship, jr.; Stephen Sepulveda, El Paso Americas, sr.

Designated hitter — James Jorgensen, Dallas Jesuit, sr.

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers — Jack Brady, Austin Westlake, jr.; Luke Isett, Dallas Jesuit, sr.; Zack James, Flower Mound, jr.

Relief pitcher — (tie) Robert De La Garza, Eagle Pass, sr.; Will Jordan, Weatherford, jr.

Catcher — Cade Arrambide, Tomball, jr.

First baseman — Barrett Johnson, San Antonio Johnson, sr.

Second baseman — Aidan Coleman, San Antonio Reagan, sr.

Shortstop — Joshua Munoz, Los Fresnos, sr.

Third baseman — Lucas Franco, Katy Cinco Ranch, soph.

Outfielders — Gabriel Saldivar, Fort Worth Paschal, sr.; Brayden Sharp, The Woodlands, sr.; (tie) Brady Sullivan, Cypress Woods, sr.; Dylan Schlaegel, Mansfield Legacy, sr.

Designated hitter — Miguel Bustamante, San Antonio O’Connor, sr.; Gabriel Cook, San Antonio Stevens, sr.