WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas A&M Forest Service said the Grasshopper Fire in Wichita County near Wichita Falls is full contained.

The fire burned 396 acres before being put out.

“All state resources have been released and the fire has transitioned back to the local unit,” Texas A&M Forest Service said in a tweet.

