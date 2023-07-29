Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

Another hot day with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! We have another hot day on tap as temperatures rocket back into the upper 90s to lower 100s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Any Saturday night plans should absolutely include short sleeves as temps will likely still be warm in the middle 80s by 10PM. Rain chances will remain at zero for the weekend as high-pressure tightens its grasp over the southern U.S., which means that temperatures will also continue to warm over the next few days. Expect highs to range anywhere from 99°-103° Sunday through Wednesday of next week, with hot weather likely continuing well into the next weekend as well. Folks, while the humidity is not as unbearable as it has been in the past, please still take this heat seriously. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, take breaks if you have to work outside, and keep a close eye on kids, pets, and the elderly as well.

