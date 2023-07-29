Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Zach James wins 53rd Texas State Open

By Mark Bownds
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Cascades Country Club in Tyler was the home this week for the Texas State Open Tournament. A tournament that saw plenty of great shots, lots of great drives, exceptional putting and even a former Dallas Quarterback. Today the tournament would come to its conclusion with the fourth and final round.

As it would happen there were many lead changes on the leaderboard which lead everybody to wonder who would be the one to go home with the trophy. In the end it would be Zach James, a 25-year-old state champion out of Whitesboro, Texas.

“Honestly, I don’t really have much to say about it. It just it’s incredible. It’s something everybody dreams of, and you think about a community event you’re like, ‘man, this would be awesome to win.’ And, well, here we are.”

You had an unbelievable round today. I mean your thoughts when you got up this morning and went went out to hit that first tee box?

“I was trying to keep my mind off golf for the most part, you know, they say when you want to win kind of be cocky and all last night and I go there’s nobody here better than me playing better than me this week, and I’m gonna go do it tomorrow. And I just kind of had the mindset for the whole day and just go out and just hit good shots and just focus on that no one can beat me and just make sure that no one can, and it ended up working pretty well.

Zach who finished the tournament at 18 under turned pro in 2019. Look for this guy to bust out onto the PGA scene very soon.

