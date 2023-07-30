Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Balloon release held in remembrance of 3 Cass Co.,Texas sisters

By Angelia Allen
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A balloon release was held for three girls found dead in pond in Cass County, Texas one year ago.

Community members gathered in honor of Zi’Ariel Robinson-Oliver, 9, A’Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te’Mari Robinson-Oliver, 5.

The event took place Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at 59 County Road 3319 in Atlanta, Texas.

A balloon release was held for Zi’Ariel Robinson-Oliver, 9, A’Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te’Mari Robinson-Oliver, 5.(family)
A balloon release was held for Zi’Ariel Robinson-Oliver, 9, A’Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te’Mari Robinson-Oliver, 5.(family)

In August of 2022, the three girls were reported missing; later, their bodies were pulled from a private pond.

Their deaths were first thought to be drownings but were later ruled as homicides.

The investigation is still ongoing.

