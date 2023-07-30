Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Lufkin High School football player hosts youth camp

By Tyre White
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Former Lufkin football player Ja’lynn Polk hosted a youth football camp for kids ages 7 to 15.

Polk graduated from Lufkin High School in 2020 and is now a wide receiver at the University of Washington. He said it’s important to come back and inspire the youth.

“It’s so many things that go on in the community in Lufkin, you know, good and bad, and I feel like with the image that I have, me being one of those guys, I feel like it’s my job to go look out for my people,” Polk said.

Polk had the dream to be where he is now.

I had a vision. I had a vision for sure, to this point. Especially coming from Lufkin, you never know where you’ll end up until you just have that vision. You’ve gotta have that vision. It has to be something different in you.”

He wants more things like this to happen.

We can do a better job together as people to start figuring ways that we can start doing stuff together for kids like this, because they have so much time on their hands,” Polk said.

Polk’s first annual youth football camp included skill drills, scrimmages and a free T-shirt.

You can catch Polk on the turf for the University of Washington huskies this upcoming season.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

