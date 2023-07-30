Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Padres look to sweep series against the Rangers

The San Diego Padres will try to sweep a three-game series with a win against the Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas Rangers (60-45, first in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (51-54, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Cody Bradford (2-1, 4.62 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-8, 2.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -183, Rangers +155; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to sweep a three-game series with a victory against the Texas Rangers.

San Diego has a 28-25 record at home and a 51-54 record overall. The Padres have gone 27-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Texas has a 60-45 record overall and a 26-25 record in road games. The Rangers have the top team slugging percentage in the AL at .459.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 24 doubles and 20 home runs while hitting .265 for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 14-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with a .285 batting average, and has 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 61 walks and 57 RBI. Marcus Semien is 12-for-40 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .246 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .254 batting average, 6.79 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (july), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi: day-to-day (elbow), Jonah Heim: 10-Day IL (wrist), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The sheriff said the man has two felonies for sexual assault, and that he was registered in...
Deputy in hospital after standoff with alleged sex offender in Trinity County
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at...
Bicyclist killed in Lufkin hit-and-run Sunday morning
Daniel Bernard
$300K fountain pen theft lands former housecleaner in Angelina County jail
Daniel Page Adams, center, is seen in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Adams was arrested for...
Polk County man accused in Jan. 6 riot involvement found guilty
FILE - A photo of Summer Taylor, who suffered critical injuries and died after being hit by a...
Man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in death of Black Lives Matter protester

Latest News

Texas Rangers
Rangers All-Star SS Seager leaves game against former team after spraining right thumb
File - Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., during a Senate Rules Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Southwest Airlines adds former Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri to its board of directors
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his...
The Texas shooter in a racist Walmart attack is going to prison. Here’s what to know about the case
FILE- Mary Skinner inspects the rear end of a General Motors Chevrolet Cruze at Jamestown...
North American trade pact on 3rd anniversary: Optimism is rising for US and Mexican workers
Rodney Reed
Retrial denied for Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, who says evidence proves he didn’t kill woman