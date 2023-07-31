Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Excessive Heat Warnings through 8 PM.
Very Hot Temperatures expected. A few showers/thundershowers possible over eastern areas.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Really warming up fast out there today. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect through 8 PM this evening and we are likely to see them for much of this week. Heat Advisories will be in effect for the overnight/early morning hours. Heat Index Values are expected to be over 110 degrees during the heat of the day today with some of us nearing 115 degrees. Highs over the next few days are likely to be between 103 and 106 degrees with those heat index values over 110 to 115 degrees. There is a slight chance for a few scattered showers/thundershowers over the eastern/southeastern sections of ETX late this afternoon and into the evening hours. Western and northern areas are likely to stay dry. Hot and Dry for much of this forecast period. As we head into the weekend, a slight chance for a few showers will be possible, but not likely. Please take this heat seriously. Hydrate. Take breaks in the shade or a/c. Listen to your body. Have a great day.

