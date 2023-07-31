Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Central Heights’ Rodriguez throws best start of career as Orioles blank Yankees

Rodriguez left the game in the seventh inning, having given up three hits, no runs and two walks while striking out four.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (KTRE) - Central Heights product Grayson Rodriguez stepped up in a big way Friday night following a rain delay, going head-to-head against one of the best pitchers in baseball as his team came out on top.

The Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees, 1-0, after Anthony Santander’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Rodriguez left the game in the seventh inning, having given up three hits, no runs and two walks while striking out four. His nemesis, Gerrit Cole, pitched seven scoreless innings.

“Tonight was pretty special,” Rodriguez said. “I’m glad the O’s fans stayed. I know it was a late one, but man, it was exciting.”

“So proud of Grayson,” manager Brandon Hyde said, according to the Orioles website. “He’s just scratching the surface of what kind of starting pitcher he can be. He showed tonight what he has -- it’s an overpowering fastball, slider’s getting better and better, bad swings on his changeup. Just presence and command against a really tough lineup.”

