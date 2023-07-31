Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

City of Lufkin announces new assistant city manager

Brian W. Bray
Brian W. Bray(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Press Release

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin is excited to announce Brian W. Bray as its new assistant city manager.

Bray will report to City Manager Kevin Gee and serve as the assistant city manager of general services alongside Gerald Williamson who is the assistant city manager of public service. Bray was selected following an extensive search and interview process that occurred over the past several months.

He has a strong municipal background, having spent the past 20 years in various roles with the City of Nacogdoches – most recently as the Community Services Director and Historic Preservation Officer.

“Change can be both invigorating and challenging, but I am confident that with the talented staff at the City of Lufkin and its passionate citizens, we will achieve great things together,” he said.

Gee said he believes Bray will be able to “hit the ground running” and quickly assimilate into City of Lufkin culture.

“I am confident that he will be a great addition to our leadership team,” Gee said.

Monday is Bray’s first day in the office

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at...
Bicyclist killed in Lufkin hit-and-run Sunday morning
FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national...
Consumer demand for speed and convenience drives labor unrest among workers in Hollywood and at UPS
Polk’s first annual youth football camp included skill drills, scrimmages and a free T-shirt.
Former Lufkin High School football player hosts youth camp
The sheriff said the man has two felonies for sexual assault, and that he was registered in...
Deputy in hospital after standoff with alleged sex offender in Trinity County
Houston mayoral candidates, U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and state Sen. John Whitmire, both...
Political dominoes could fall in Houston as 2 longtime Democrats campaign for mayor

Latest News

Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny skies and triple digit heat
MLB legend and Texas native Roger Clemens
Full Interview: MLB legend Roger Clemens visits Tyler
Polk’s first annual youth football camp included skill drills, scrimmages and a free T-shirt.
Former Lufkin High School football player hosts youth camp
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at...
Bicyclist killed in Lufkin hit-and-run Sunday morning