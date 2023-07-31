Cowboys Camp: Fundamentals, techniques the focus as conditioning drills get underway Monday

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - Cowboys training camp in Oxnard has been underway for nearly a week. The Cowboys spent the day doing conditioning drills. They put the pads on for the first time, and when you’re the head coach, that’s almost like Christmas in July.

“I think this is clearly the day that every body is waiting for. This is as close as we can get to preparation for a game. The opportunity to really practiced the real football, as far as the fundamentals and techniques,” said Head Coach Mike McCarthy.

“You put the pads on you get to bang a little bit you know it’s not two hand touch anymore,” said Jayron Kearse, Cowboys safety. “This is when things start, start to get picked up start to get to rolling guys. Find out what they need to work on and what you’re good at.”

“The padded practice brings a lot more energy. We want to competitive environment we want to work in that space. That’s very important to establish your your place style through these 10 padded practices,” McCarthy added.

The next phase of camp is partially about getting the timing down with the execution.

Notably, on Monday late afternoon it was announced that backup running back Ronald Jones has been suspended for two games for performance-enhancing substances. We’ll share more about that when more information is released.

