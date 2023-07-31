Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin police release name of victim, seize suspect’s vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police say they have released the name of the victim and identified the vehicle driven in Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run crash.

The victim in is identified as Daryl Taylor, 46, of Lufkin. Additionally, thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip, detectives obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and seized it as of Sunday night. Investigators say it appears to have damage consistent with the collision but said the owner of the vehicle insisted on only speaking to officers with their attorney present.

According to a report by the City of Lufkin, Taylor was riding his bicycle westbound against the flow of traffic when the suspect vehicle, also traveling westbound, crossed all lanes of traffic and struck Taylor from behind at around 6:17 a.m. Taylor was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at...
Bicyclist killed in Lufkin hit-and-run Sunday morning
Polk’s first annual youth football camp included skill drills, scrimmages and a free T-shirt.
Former Lufkin High School football player hosts youth camp
FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Atlanta, as a national...
Consumer demand for speed and convenience drives labor unrest among workers in Hollywood and at UPS
The sheriff said the man has two felonies for sexual assault, and that he was registered in...
Deputy in hospital after standoff with alleged sex offender in Trinity County
Houston mayoral candidates, U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and state Sen. John Whitmire, both...
Political dominoes could fall in Houston as 2 longtime Democrats campaign for mayor

Latest News

Brian W. Bray
City of Lufkin announces new assistant city manager
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny skies and triple digit heat
MLB legend and Texas native Roger Clemens
Full Interview: MLB legend Roger Clemens visits Tyler
Polk’s first annual youth football camp included skill drills, scrimmages and a free T-shirt.
Former Lufkin High School football player hosts youth camp