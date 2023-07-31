Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday’s Weather: Mostly sunny skies and triple digit heat

Very hot day on tap. A few showers or thunderstorms possible south of I-20!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’ve got another very hot day in store for us as temperatures will rocket up into the triple digits once again. Unfortunately, the muggy meter has been rising in tandem with our temperatures and now our heat index values will reflect that with “feels like” temps reaching upwards of 105° to 110°+, which is why we now have Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories remain in effect through this evening. Please take this heat seriously and drink lots of water throughout the day as well as watching children, pets, and the elderly closely. There is a very low-end chance that a few showers or thunderstorms in western Louisiana could make it into our eastern counties during the afternoon hours. Not a guarantee, but something definitely keeping an eye out for as some heavier rainfall and gusty winds would be possible with any storm that crosses the state line. Dangerous heat and dry skies persists well into the current work week as higher pressure continues to build in directly overhead, leading to highs in a range of 100°-105° Monday through Wednesday. There is some potential light at the end of the tunnel, however, as our “heat dome” will begin to shift further west by this Thursday, which could allow a weak cold front or two to arrive sometime next weekend. In the meantime, please be safe with these hotter than average temperatures and be very mindful of any potential spark you may create as fire danger is currently fairly high for East Texas.

