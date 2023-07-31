Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Outside of a brief, isolated evening storm, most areas stay dry as excessive heat levels continue this week.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - There is a small chance we get a cooling thunderstorm this evening with the odds favoring our far eastern counties near Toledo Bend Country. However, most of us will miss out and stay dry.

The infamous heat dome will continue to keep us hot and dry as it maintains its grip over Texas through all of this week.  This will lead to daytime highs climbing above the century mark each day for the foreseeable future.  With forecast highs expected to top out in the 103-105-degree range each afternoon this week, it will make for some of the hottest temperatures we have felt to this point all summer long.

With more dangerous heat the way for the first few days of August, we have Excessive Heat Warnings out for all of deep east Texas through at least tomorrow.  These warnings will likely get extended for a few more days to come as the heat wave really intensifies in the Lone Star State.

There are signs that the heat dome will break down and scoot out west by this weekend and early next week.  If that scenario happens, then we will be able to take a slight edge off the heat, and perhaps, bring back some low-end rain chances to the Piney Woods during the second week of August.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

