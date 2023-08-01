Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... SMITH and HENDERSON Counties have issued Burn Bans. Henderson County doesn’t appear in the graphic here as it came out as soon as I finished the recording. The ‘Heat Dome’ sits right over the State of Texas and will likely stay for the next several days. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect until 9 PM this evening and we are likely to see these re-issued every day this week and into the weekend. Unfortunately, no changes in this forecast are expected through Sunday. Maybe, just maybe a scattered shower on Sunday evening. As the ‘Heat Dome’, or upper-level high pressure system, moves more to the west late this weekend, we may begin to see rain reentering the forecast early next week. High temperatures will be near 105° each day this week...even through the weekend. Please stay cool. Stay Hydrated. Get out of the direct sun...especially from late morning through early evening. More people die from heat related illness than any other weather event. Please take this heat seriously. Stay Cool, East Texas.

