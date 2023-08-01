Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Brightly flashing ‘X’ sign removed from the San Francisco building that was Twitter’s headquarters

Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the headquarters of the company formerly known as...
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023. San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign as city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit.(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A brightly flashing “X” sign has been removed from the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter just days after it was installed.

The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection said Monday it received 24 complaints about the unpermitted structure over the weekend. Complaints included concerns about its structural safety and illumination.

The Elon Musk-owned company, which has been rebranded as X, had removed the Twitter sign and iconic blue bird logo from the building last week. That work was temporarily paused because the company did not have the necessary permits. For a time, the “er” at the end of “Twitter” remained up due to the abrupt halt of the sign takedown.

The city of San Francisco had opened a complaint and launched an investigation into the giant “X” sign, which was installed Friday on top of the downtown building as Musk continues his rebrand of the social media platform.

The chaotic rebrand of Twitter’s building signage is similar to the haphazard way in which the Twitter platform is being turned into X. While the X logo has replaced Twitter on many parts of the site and app, remnants of Twitter remain.

Representatives for X did not immediately respond to a message for comment Monday.

