Child sex crimes trial for former Hughes Springs coach to begin Wednesday

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Jury selection is complete and trial will begin on Wednesday for a former Hughes Springs assistant volleyball coach accused of child sex crimes.

The trial for Aaron Marshall was supposed to begin Tuesday, but jury selection took all day. The jury trial will begin Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Cass County Law Enforcement and Justice Center.

Marshall, a former assistant volleyball coach at Hughes Springs High School, is accused of sexual abuse of a child, sexual assault of a child - bigamy; and indecency with a child by contact.

Hughes Springs ISD stated at the time of the arrest that the victim was not a student in the district.

