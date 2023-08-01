Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Child sex crimes trial for former Hughes Springs coach to begin Wednesday

Jury selection is complete as of Tuesday evening.
Aaron Marshall
Aaron Marshall(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Jury selection is complete and trial will begin on Wednesday for a former Hughes Springs assistant volleyball coach accused of child sex crimes.

The trial for Aaron Marshall was supposed to begin Tuesday, but jury selection took all day. The jury trial will begin Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Cass County Law Enforcement and Justice Center.

Marshall, a former assistant volleyball coach at Hughes Springs High School, is accused of sexual abuse of a child, sexual assault of a child - bigamy; and indecency with a child by contact.

Hughes Springs ISD stated at the time of the arrest that the victim was not a student in the district.

RELATED:

Hughes Springs ISD teacher accused of continuous sexual abuse of a child, bigamy, indecency

+ Bond reduced for Hughes Springs ISD teacher accused of child sex crimes

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at...
Lufkin police release name of victim, seize suspect’s vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at...
Bicyclist killed in Lufkin hit-and-run Sunday morning
Brian W. Bray
City of Lufkin announces new assistant city manager
Center man accused of killing brother
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

The City of Lufkin will be offering their first Teen Court program this fall.
WebXtra: Lufkin offers 1st year of Teen Court using DETCOG grant
The City of Lufkin will be offering their first Teen Court program this fall.
WebXtra: Lufkin offers 1st year of Teen Court using DETCOG grant
WATCH: New York police rescue 2 dogs from flooded culvert
WATCH: New York police rescue 2 dogs from flooded culvert
Burn ban file graphic.
Several East Texas counties enact burn bans