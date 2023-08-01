Deep East Texas Resources Center provides families with information to help prepare for school year

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With costs on the rise, families are finding it difficult to prepare their children for the school year. The Deep East Texas Resource Center brought some peace of mind to parents in Lufkin.

Branch Manager of the Deep East Texas Resource Center, Rachel Collins, said, “They’re getting information about immunizations, different afterschool programs, different services that they can utilize.”

From immunizations to school supplies, many families find it difficult preparing for a new school year.

Isis, a student attendee, said, “It helps parents that have a hard time affording school supplies; it helps them out a lot.”

Blake, another student attendee said, “I don’t have to go buy my own supplies,” because of the supplies being provided.

Getting what is needed is important for East Texas families, and with the help of the community those resources are being provided.

“We have just seen a tremendous outpouring and support of the community, but also an outpouring of people that just need help,” said Collins.

When it comes to financial advice, Claudia Floresgomez, appointment coach at the Legacy Institute for Financial Education, said many people are surprised free financial resources exist.

“Nobody else, as far as I know, offers free financial coaching. You know, if you need help with your finances, you’ve got to go pay an advisor,” said Floresgomez.

Seeing the resources provided, Isis said she’s happy to see everyone coming together in this time of need.

“In this world, that’s what we need, each other,” said Isis.

