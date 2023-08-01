Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Johnny Manziel opening sports bar and nightclub in Northgate District this fall

Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel throws a pass before an NCAA college football game against...
Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel throws a pass before an NCAA college football game against Sam Houston State Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - Texas A&M icon and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel is opening Johnny Manziel’s Money Bar in the Northgate District.

The address listed on the bar’s  website is 115 College Main Street, which is across from Social Lounge.

The bar and nightclub will open Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 a.m., according to the website.

Manziel made the announcement via Instagram.

