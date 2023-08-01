Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A study by Junior Achievement USA predicts student use of artificial intelligence will continue in the upcoming school year.
Student AI usage to return in upcoming school year, study shows
By JD Conte
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A study by Junior Achievement USA predicts student use of artificial intelligence will continue in the upcoming school year. 44% of students surveyed say they are likely to use AI to complete schoolwork, while 48% of students know someone who has used AI to complete work for them.

“I use it all the time,” said Devon Davidson, an upcoming senior at Frankston High School.

The study, conducted by the research firm Big Village, found that most teens think using AI is cheating. 60% felt this way, with 62% saying that it’s another tool for assignments.

“A lot of people are looking at it, and especially with students, to make sure they’re learning what they need to in school,” said John McDougal, Regional Executive Director of the Tyler JA. “Hopefully they’re using it as a tool and not something that they are reliant on to complete their work.”

Many school districts have policies in place to protect against AI usage, including software that can detect if student work has been artificially created.

“I’ve been caught multiple times,” said Luke Nathan, a rising senior at All Saints Episcopal School. “The payoff is not great.”

With the rapid advancement of AI, even its users like Nathan are concerned at things they see through an educational lens.

“I think with how fast it’s grown, it’s scared me. “There’s so much out there and it’s being able to tell certain things before,” said Nathan. “I’ve watched videos of it helping people invest stocks and it skyrocketed, so I think its a pretty powerful thing.”

