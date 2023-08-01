Texas Tax Free Weekend 101
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas’ tax-free weekend holiday begins Aug. 11 and lasts through midnight Aug. 13.
“The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying items you buy during the sales tax holiday. Items you buy before or after the sales tax holiday do not qualify for exemption, and there is no tax refund available,” said the Texas Comptroller‘s website.
Texans can get qualifying items in-store, online, by telephone, mail, custom order, or any other means, however, the sale must take place during a specific period.
Qualifying Items less than $100
- Binders
- Blackboard chalk
- Book bags
- Calculators
- Cellophane tape
- Compasses
- Composition books
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila
- Glue, paste and paste sticks
- Highlighters
- Index cards
- Index card boxes
- Kits*
- Legal pads
- Lunch boxes
- Markers (including dry erase markers)
- Notebooks
- Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper
- Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
- Pencil sharpeners
- Pencils
- Pens
- Protractors
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Writing tablets
- Clothes
- Masks
- Shoes
Items That Do Not Qualify
- items sold for $100 or more
- clothing subscription boxes
- specially-designed athletic activity or protective-use clothing or footwear
- clothing or footwear rentals, alterations (including embroidery) and cleaning services
- items used to make or repair clothing, such as fabric, thread, yarn, buttons, snaps, hooks and zippers
- jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and other accessories
- computers
- software
- textbooks
- certain baggage items (see below)
- unspecified school supplies (see below)
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.