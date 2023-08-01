Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Toxic bacteria found at Zion National Park

A health warning has been issued for certain areas in Zion National Park due to toxic bacteria.
A health warning has been issued for certain areas in Zion National Park due to toxic bacteria.(National Park Service)
By C.C. McCandless and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Utah (KVVU/Gray News) - The National Park Service has issued health watches and warnings for a river and two creeks in Zion National Park due to bacteria.

According to the park service, a health watch is in effect for the North Fork of the Virgin River and the La Verkin Creek, a tributary of the Virgin River. A warning, which NPS notes is more serious, is in effect at North Creek, also a tributary of the Virgin River.

Visitors are advised not to drink stream water anywhere in the park.

The NPS explains that cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, have been found at the park. In Zion, scientists have found cyanobacteria at the bottom of the Virgin River and its tributaries within the park.

The kind of cyanobacteria attached to the bottom of the river is known as benthic cyanobacteria. It grows on rocks and plants at the sides of the river and along the river’s edge.

Officials said that cyanobacteria is naturally occurring but it can harm humans or animals because some produce cyanotoxins.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, when people are exposed to cyanotoxins, they can experience a range of symptoms that include a skin rash, serious illness, or in rare circumstances, death.

Severe illnesses caused by short-term exposure to cyanobacteria and cyanotoxins during recreational activities like swimming include hay fever-like symptoms such as skin rashes, respiratory, and neurological or gastrointestinal distress.

Additionally, drinking water contaminated with cyanotoxins could cause liver and kidney damage. If you are exposed to cyanobacteria, officials say to seek immediate medical attention.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at...
Lufkin police release name of victim, seize suspect’s vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at...
Bicyclist killed in Lufkin hit-and-run Sunday morning
Brian W. Bray
City of Lufkin announces new assistant city manager
Center man accused of killing brother
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Latest News

A wish was granted for a young cancer patient in New York.
Make-A-Wish grants young cancer patient’s wish for a new family swimming pool
This booking image provided by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office shows Rex Heuermann, a Long...
Prosecutors in Gilgo Beach killings are giving Rex Heuermann’s defense a vast trove of evidence
Aaron Marshall
Child sex crimes trial for former Hughes Springs coach to begin Wednesday
Lizzo performs on day two of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on Saturday, May 27,...
Lawsuit by former dancers accuses Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment
Investigators said that Lacey Lewis and her boyfriend were walking in the crosswalk when Stahl...
Driver gets 22 years in prison for DUI crash that killed 25-year-old woman