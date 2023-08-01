Tuesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny skies and dangerously hot temperatures

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’ve got another very hot day on tap with temperatures back in the triple digit range once again. Unfortunately, the muggy meter is just as bad so our heat index values will reflect that with “feels like” temps reaching upwards of 105° to 112°+, which is why Excessive Heat Warnings continue through this evening. Please take this heat seriously and drink lots of water throughout the day as well as watching children, pets, and the elderly closely. This dangerous heat will continue for the next several days thanks to our higher-pressure overhead. Expect mornings to remain mild and muggy in the middle to upper 70s and each afternoon very hot in the lower 100s with totally dry skies. Some good news to focus on while we sweat: The heat dome currently overhead will begin to shift further west later this week which will allow for another summer cold front to get close to the Red River on Sunday, and then potentially even push south into East Texas sometime next Monday. If so, this would give a much better shot at some needed rainfall for some lucky folks. We’ll be watching the forecast trends closely, in the meantime y’all please stay cool and stay safe.

