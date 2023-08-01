Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Van Vandals look to improve on 2022 season

"We have to keep the no-quit mentality going," Cannon Rainey said.
By Kyle Owens
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the Van Vandals, it’s time to get rid of the excuses.

“We have to keep the no-quit mentality going,” Cannon Rainey said. “We had injuries last year but we used them just as an excuse. That has to stop.”

Rainey joined Jaxon Moffatt at the recent CHRISTUS Health Annual Media Day.

Van is a team known for great fan support.

“It’s real important,” Rainey said. “There’s always fans. We have more fans show up on the road than the home team does sometimes.”

