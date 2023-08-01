WATCH: New York police rescue 2 dogs from flooded culvert

From TMX

LIBERTY, New York - On 07/29/23 at approximately 8:00 a.m. the Village of Liberty Police Department responded to a report of a dog barking for over two hours in the area of Edgar Street in the Village of Liberty.

Responding officers were able to follow the sound of the continuous dog barking to an underground box culvert running along Edgar Street. The dogs were inaccessible from one side of the tunnel due to the threat of collapse of an unstable roof.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.