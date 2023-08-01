WATCH: North Texas police rescue unconscious passenger from burning car

From TMX

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 2:41 a.m., officers responded to a major car crash in the 1700 block of S. Cherry Lane involving a passenger car that struck a pole.

The caller reported that as a result of the crash, the engine compartment of the vehicle caught fire. As officers arrived on scene, they determined that there were two occupants inside of the vehicle. The driver was able to exit the vehicle safely, however, the male passenger was unconscious.

Officers quickly pulled the man from the burning car until medical personnel could arrive to treat the victim.

