Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Lufkin offers 1st year of Teen Court using DETCOG grant

The City of Lufkin will be offering their first Teen Court program this fall.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin will be offering their first Teen Court program this fall.

The program is for high school students in Angelina County. City attorney Kristi Skillern said this allows teens to learn more about the law and law enforcement.

The city was awarded a $46,000 grant from DETCOG to fund the program.

Teen Court will take class C misdemeanors and traffic citations, excluding drug, tobacco, and alcohol-related items.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at...
Lufkin police release name of victim, seize suspect’s vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at...
Bicyclist killed in Lufkin hit-and-run Sunday morning
Brian W. Bray
City of Lufkin announces new assistant city manager
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Polk’s first annual youth football camp included skill drills, scrimmages and a free T-shirt.
Former Lufkin High School football player hosts youth camp

Latest News

The City of Lufkin will be offering their first Teen Court program this fall.
WebXtra: Lufkin offers 1st year of Teen Court using DETCOG grant
WATCH: New York police rescue 2 dogs from flooded culvert
WATCH: New York police rescue 2 dogs from flooded culvert
Burn ban file graphic.
Several East Texas counties enact burn bans
WATCH: North Texas police rescue unconscious passenger from burning car
WATCH: North Texas police rescue unconscious passenger from burning car