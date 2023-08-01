WebXtra: Lufkin offers 1st year of Teen Court using DETCOG grant

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin will be offering their first Teen Court program this fall.

The program is for high school students in Angelina County. City attorney Kristi Skillern said this allows teens to learn more about the law and law enforcement.

The city was awarded a $46,000 grant from DETCOG to fund the program.

Teen Court will take class C misdemeanors and traffic citations, excluding drug, tobacco, and alcohol-related items.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.