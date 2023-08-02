Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hot and Dry. Excessive Heat Warnings In Effect until 9 PM.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect until 9 PM this evening...Heat Advisories overnight, then Excessive Heat Warnings again tomorrow. Continued Hot and Dry. High Temperatures over the next 5 days will range from 102° to 105°. Heat Index Values should be from 108° to 115°. Please take this heat seriously. We do have a light at the end of the tunnel...Chances for a few showers and/or thundershowers will enter the forecast early next week as the upper-level ridge of high pressure moves west...allowing at least some moisture to build during the afternoon/evening hours. Keep Praying for rain. We should cool off...some...once we head into this time period...but only a few degrees. Highs in the upper 90s are possible on Tuesday of next week as more clouds and the best chances for PM rain exists. Have a great day and please stay cool.

