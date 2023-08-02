Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Alabama researcher will succeed Fauci in infectious disease post

This July 2021 image provided by UAB Photo shows Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, a research scientist at...
This July 2021 image provided by UAB Photo shows Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, a research scientist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Marrazzo was named Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, to succeed Dr. Anthony Fauci as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. She will oversee the agency's $6.3 billion budget, its research and its response to infectious disease outbreaks in the fall. (Lexi Coon/UAB Photo via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A research scientist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham was named Wednesday to succeed Dr. Anthony Fauci as the nation’s top infectious disease expert. Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo will become director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the fall. She will oversee the agency’s $6.3 billion budget, its research and its response to infectious disease outbreaks.

Fauci, 82, retired from a five-decade career in December. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he became a household name as he gave updates at daily White House press conferences and in frequent media interviews.

Since Fauci’s retirement, Dr. Hugh Auchincloss Jr. has been serving as acting director.

Marrazzo’s research has focused on sexually transmitted diseases and the prevention of HIV infection. At the university, she is director of the medical school’s division of infectious diseases.

Her appointment was made by Lawrence Tabak, acting director for the National Institutes of Health.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Richards, Shelby County Jail
Center man accused of killing brother
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at...
Lufkin police release name of victim, seize suspect’s vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash
The Polk County OEM will open a cooling center for those who need power to run their medical...
Some Entergy customers in Polk County to experience planned power outage
Tyler High School
Student AI usage to return in upcoming school year, study shows
The City of Lufkin will be offering their first Teen Court program this fall.
Lufkin offers 1st year of Teen Court using DETCOG grant

Latest News

Tyler mechanic stresses protecting vehicle batteries during extreme heat
Tyler mechanic stresses protecting vehicle batteries during extreme heat
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Court Reporter Shortage
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Mission Team Returning
Mark Anthony Gonzales is accused of entering condos and rubbing woman's feet while they were...
Man arrested for breaking into condos, rubbing women’s feet while they slept
Mechanic working on a car at Stewart's Automotive on Donnybrook
Tyler mechanic stresses protecting vehicle batteries during extreme heat