Carthage volleyball gets workouts underway

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - It is the first week of high school practices and that of course does not include football alone but volleyball as well.

And over in the Carthage the Lady Bulldogs are concentrating on getting what they hope will be long season, kicked off right with the first week of workouts. Mandy Lancaster is head coach.

“The girls worked really hard all summer so we came down and got to hit the court and go,” she said. “Some great returning varsity players coming in with a newcomer that’s going to put out some amazing numbers.”

The Lady Dogs finished the 2022 season with an overall record of 22-19, and will be looking to improve on that in 2023.

She added, “yes, we have really high expectations with eight seniors we’ve got you know, a lot of leadership and they’re going to lead the lady dogs.”

Look for the Carthage Lady Dogs to be in action as early as August 15th as they travel to Tatum to take on the Lady Eagles.

