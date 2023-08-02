The dangerous, unrelenting heat showing no signs of letting up anytime soon

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today was the hottest day of the year to-date at the Angelina County Airport.

With more dangerous heat here to stay for at least the next few days, we have Excessive Heat Warnings out for all of deep east Texas through at least tomorrow evening. These heat warnings will likely get extended for a few more days to come as the heat wave continues in the Lone Star State.

Unfortunately, our prospects for rain look bleak going into the near future. This will lead to worsening drought conditions as our soil moisture content becomes more depleted with each passing day and week that we do not receive beneficial and timely rainfall.

The infamous heat dome will continue to keep us hot and dry as it maintains its grip over Texas for the remainder of this week. This will lead to daytime highs climbing well above the century mark each day for the foreseeable future. With forecast highs expected to top out in the 103-105-degree range each afternoon for the next few days, it will make for some of the hottest temperatures we have felt to this point all summer as record highs will be in jeopardy Thursday and Friday.

There is a small glimmer of hope that the heat dome will break down and scoot out west by this weekend and early next week. If that scenario happens, then we will be able to take a slight edge off the heat, and perhaps, bring back some low-end rain chances to the Piney Woods during the second week of August as a weak, summer cold front drops down into north and northeast Texas by next Tuesday and Wednesday. Unfortunately, it will likely stall just to our north, which would keep the lower temperatures and better rain odds situated mainly north of Interstate 20.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.