Houston ‘jugging’ suspects wrestle victim to the ground

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s help identifying multiple “jugging” suspects.

On July 15, 2023, the victim made a bank run at the Nazari Progressive Federal Credit Union at 117700 University Boulevard.

Three suspects followed the victim from the bank to a convenience store in the 1600 block of Collingsworth.

The victim was walking into the convenience store at 1:00 p.m. when one of the suspects suddenly approached the victim and grabbed his bag.

A second suspect joined in and began to drag the victim towards their car.

After the struggle, the suspects were able to steal the bag away from the victim and get in their getaway car.

A third suspect was driving the car and all three suspects fled the scene.

Police describe two of the suspects as two men of an unknown race wearing dark clothing.

The getaway car is described by police as a Jeep Gladiator.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.