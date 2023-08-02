Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Kitchen Pickin’: Not your grandma’s estate sale

Jeff looks forward to estate sales because there usually is a good variety of items from the 70s, 60s and even 50s.
By Stephanie Frazier and Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Jeff looks forward to estate sales because there usually is a good variety of items from the ‘70s, ‘60s and even ‘50s. But this time we found a sale full of toys, clothes and kitchen items from more recent times. Here are some of the kitchen-related items he found.

Houston Astros glass

Houston Astros glass
Houston Astros glass(KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: This is the rare occasion where I buy something for myself. This cost me all of 50 cents. I’m a big Astros fan. In the past, I’ve gone through glasses like this really quick. But now I’ve learned NOT to wash something like this in the dishwasher.

Steph: My work here is done. #dontputhatinthedishwasher

Incredible Hulk Bellywashers

Incredible Hulk Bellywashers
Incredible Hulk Bellywashers(KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: Definitely one thing I didn’t think I’d come home with: a used bottle. But there appears to be a bit of a market for these things that once held a super sugary drink.

Steph: These are so much fun. I can see why they’d have been popular, since you’re left with a cool toy after you finish your juice.

Miniature NFL mugs

NFL miniature mugs
NFL miniature mugs(KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: These crack me up. Someone came up an idea of putting NFL logos on coffee mugs, but make them really small so they can’t be used. But I bought them so I guess I’m the sucker.

Steph: When you say small you mean small for sure. They’re about an inch and a half tall. A fun little collectible. I’d be interested to know who put these out and if they did all the NFL teams.

McDonald’s Furbies

McFurbies
McFurbies(KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: This was a pretty impressive giveaway from McDonald’s. In 1999, the franchise released 80 different Furbies. Each has a unique color and action. We picked up around 33 of these.

Steph: I can’t imagine that they had such a large collection of any one brand of toy! That’s amazing. I guess it attests to the incredible popularity of furbies in the ‘90s. Kids loved them and I’m sure begged to be taken to McDonalds for a happy meal so they could get another, and then another, etc.

Salad Shooter

Salad Shooter
Salad Shooter(KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: These kinds of kitchen appliances sure are fun pickups. Especially when they come with the box! This is no doubt a gimmick for the kitchen and kitchen gimmicks can sure sell.

Steph: It was a popular and useful hand held appliance, for sure! This early version takes me right back to the ‘90s. I believe they still sell them, albeit in a more updated looking appearance.

Anyone remember this commercial?

Watch more episodes of Kitchen Pickin’ by clicking here. It’s always fun.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Richards, Shelby County Jail
Center man accused of killing brother
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at...
Lufkin police release name of victim, seize suspect’s vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash
The Polk County OEM will open a cooling center for those who need power to run their medical...
Some Entergy customers in Polk County to experience planned power outage
Tyler High School
Student AI usage to return in upcoming school year, study shows
The City of Lufkin will be offering their first Teen Court program this fall.
Lufkin offers 1st year of Teen Court using DETCOG grant

Latest News

Kitchen Pickin’: Not your grandma’s estate sale
Kitchen Pickin’: Not your grandma’s estate sale
Trader Joe's announced a recall of its Fully Cooked Falafel because it could contain rocks.
Trader Joe’s falafel recalled because it may contain rocks
This recipe is a balanced and flavorful dish that perfectly captures the essence of summer...
Grilled sirloin steak kabobs with garlic rosemary butter by Shalene McNeill with Texas Beef Council
Grilled sirloin steak kabobs with garlic rosemary butter by Shalene McNeill with Texas Beef...
Grilled sirloin steak kabobs with garlic rosemary butter by Shalene McNeill with Texas Beef Council