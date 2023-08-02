Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin church says mission team on way home from coup-locked Niger

(Source: Gray News)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A missions team from a Lufkin church is on the way home from Niger after being trapped by a government takeover.

Harmony Hill Baptist Church recently sent a team of missionaries to Niger to spread their message. During their stay, the country began a coup, which prevented their timely return. On Tuesday, the church announced that their team will be returning home safely.

According to the church’s announcement, the flight home was accommodated by Italy, who the church said “exhibited remarkable generosity.” The return was also reportedly made a priority by Mayor Mark Hicks, Congressman Pete Sessions, and Senator Ted Cruz.

The church said they are not providing more details or interviews at this time.

