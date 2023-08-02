Nacogdoches City Council approves wastewater repairs budget, hears report on Blueberry Festival

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches City Council approved a $435,000 budget amendment Tuesday night to repair equipment at the wastewater treatment plant.

Public works director Steve Bartlett said the equipment helps remove large, solid objects from the wastewater as it enters the treatment and as of right now , the removal of objects is done manually, which requires renting additional equipment and staff working additional hours.

“So we are basically going to rebuild everything in it, that’s why the number is so big. I anticipate we’ll get the same amount of life on it .... I’m hoping eight years,” said Bartlett.

The city’s reserve funds will be used to cover most of the costs.

The Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce presented to the council attendance numbers from the Blueberry Festival.

Festival organizers recorded over 14,000 visitors out of town to downtown’s brick streets. Visitors that came to the bluegrass concert held the day before, more than half came from of town, and nearly 30% stayed overnight, which leaders said filled up hotels and restaurants.

Next year’s date for the Blueberry Festival is June 8.

