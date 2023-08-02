Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police looking for elderly Gilmer man missing from home

Billy Lankford has gone missing from his home.
Billy Lankford has gone missing from his home.(Upshur County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office announced they are looking for an elderly man who has gone missing from his home and is likely in his car.

Billy Joe Lankford, 89, of Gilmer, is believed to have left his home in the 7000 block of East Hwy 154 near FM 1650 east of Gilmer. He may have left his home during the night. His clothing description is unknown. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs about160 pounds,

Lankford is likely with his vehicle, which is also missing from the home. He drives a white Honda Crosstour with Texas license plate # GLJ 0424.

Lankford is believed to suffer from some mental impairment.

If anyone has knowledge that can help police locate Lankford, please contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 903-680-8271 or call 911.

